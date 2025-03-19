Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 19,524 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

