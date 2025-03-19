Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Post worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Post by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after buying an additional 244,221 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $56,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $36,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Post Stock Performance

Post stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,866.50. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

