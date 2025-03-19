Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,792 shares of company stock worth $1,087,843. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $539.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

