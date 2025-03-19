National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELD
Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$58,951.20. Also, Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.99, for a total transaction of C$227,386.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $631,537. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.