National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 170,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$26.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$58,951.20. Also, Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.99, for a total transaction of C$227,386.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $631,537. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

