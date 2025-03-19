Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09). Approximately 1,137,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 386,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.52 ($0.10).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.67.
About Nanoco Group
Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.
