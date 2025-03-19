Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nano Labs Trading Up 4.0 %

NA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Nano Labs has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Nano Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.