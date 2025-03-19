Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $421.66 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

