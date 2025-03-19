Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $559,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

UPS stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

