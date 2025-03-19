Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

RSP stock opened at $174.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average of $179.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

