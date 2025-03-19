MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) CFO Donald T. Robinson Acquires 1,450 Shares

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Robinson purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $24,983.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,320.34. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MVB Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MVBF opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. MVB Financial had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MVB Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MVB Financial by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MVB Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVBF

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.