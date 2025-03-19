Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 425.55 ($5.53). Approximately 205,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 80,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($5.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 517.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 496.27. The stock has a market cap of £125.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Mpac Group is a global leader in packaging automation solutions supplying high speed packaging solutions and related support services and systems, primarily to the healthcare, food & beverage and clean energy sectors.

The business is focused on the creation of global automated manufacturing solutions that make and package the products millions of people worldwide depend on.

Mpac Group is an international company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MPAC.

