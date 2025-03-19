MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Head to Head Contrast

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Avino Silver & Gold Mines”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $203.86 million 21.54 $24.31 million ($0.59) -45.53 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $66.18 million 3.94 $540,000.00 $0.05 37.00

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. MP Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

52.5% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MP Materials and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 4 5 0 2.56 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential downside of 18.71%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials -32.09% -8.44% -3.98% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 6.57% 12.13% 10.16%

Volatility and Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.