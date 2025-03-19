Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $421.66 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.15.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

