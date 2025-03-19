Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 82,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,856. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on MRCC

About Monroe Capital

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.