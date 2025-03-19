MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for approximately 4.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MongoDB worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,706.91. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,109,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,130,293.78. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $173.13 and a one year high of $387.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

