Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

