Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,822 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 734,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFG opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

