Milestone Resources Group Ltd Sells 31,300 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 0.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,898,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,055,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,347,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after purchasing an additional 285,621 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,810,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

