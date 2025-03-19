MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.95 and last traded at $35.95. 283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of -3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

