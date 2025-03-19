Michele Murgel Sells 23,404 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $1,407,282.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,220 shares in the company, valued at $11,137,278.60. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Michele Murgel sold 4,632 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $298,949.28.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73.

Intapp Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.