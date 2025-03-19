MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 19.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MercadoLibre by 11.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 4.9 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,002.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,977.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,969.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.