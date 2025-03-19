Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MRD opened at C$12.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 18.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The company has a market cap of C$365.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.41. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of C$11.20 and a 52-week high of C$13.39.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Melcor Developments

In other news, Senior Officer Susan Keating sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$48,084.06. Company insiders own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.