Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDP. Stifel Canada cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of MDP stock opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.92. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$1.47 and a 12 month high of C$5.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

