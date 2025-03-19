MDWerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDWerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MDWerks Stock Down 18.2 %
MDWerks stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,148. MDWerks has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
About MDWerks
