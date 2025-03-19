MDWerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDWerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MDWerks Stock Down 18.2 %

MDWerks stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,148. MDWerks has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About MDWerks

MDWerks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries.

