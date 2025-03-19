Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,571 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $391.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.50 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.