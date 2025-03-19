Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNGPF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Man Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
