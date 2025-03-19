Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 9th

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0634 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

