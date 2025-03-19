Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Update

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.83.

Shares of LULU traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.57. 1,097,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,379. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.06.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 178.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

