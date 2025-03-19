Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Update

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Lotus Technology Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of LOTWW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,805. Lotus Technology has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

