Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Update

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Lotus Technology Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of LOTWW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,805. Lotus Technology has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
Lotus Technology Company Profile
