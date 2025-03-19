Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.59 ($0.35), with a volume of 66011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lords Group Trading from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading Stock Performance

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86. The stock has a market cap of £42.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.98.

(Get Free Report)

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.