Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 101,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 532,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. INCA Investments LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,387,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 655,533 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

