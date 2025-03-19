Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMT opened at $469.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.