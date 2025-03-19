Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Lixte Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIXT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,688. Lixte Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

