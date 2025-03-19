Litigation Capital Management’s (LIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.37) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.27% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.
