Litigation Capital Management’s (LIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.37) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON LIT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 63.80 ($0.83). The company had a trading volume of 315,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,103. The company has a market cap of £144.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.31. Litigation Capital Management has a 52 week low of GBX 61.20 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 17.54.

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

