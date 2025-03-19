Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%.
Liquidia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 6,249 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $73,613.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,170.64. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 16,393 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $193,109.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 573,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,570.84. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $843,326. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Liquidia Company Profile
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
