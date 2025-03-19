Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 71 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KLA Trading Down 1.2 %
KLAC opened at $710.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $727.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. KLA Co. has a one year low of $609.40 and a one year high of $896.32.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.67.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
