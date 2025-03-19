Lindenwold Advisors INC Buys New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HALO opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.