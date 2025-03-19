Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Announces Earnings Results

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 19,416.81% and a negative return on equity of 61.49%.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

Shares of LWLG opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Lightwave Logic has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

