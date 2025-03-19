Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Light Science Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%.

Light Science Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

LON:LST opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Light Science Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.69.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Featured Articles

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection.

