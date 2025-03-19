Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Light Science Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%.
Light Science Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %
LON:LST opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Light Science Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.69.
Light Science Technologies Company Profile
