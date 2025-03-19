L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Acquires 47,749 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 47,749 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$127,728.58 ($81,355.78).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Raphael Lamm sold 61,891 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.83), for a total transaction of A$177,689.06 ($113,177.75).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 6th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th. L1 Long Short Fund’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

(Get Free Report)

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.