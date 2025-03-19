L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,561 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after buying an additional 2,854,681 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after buying an additional 506,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,534,000 after buying an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,300 shares during the last quarter.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance
AVEM stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.
