L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,561 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after buying an additional 2,854,681 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after buying an additional 506,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,534,000 after buying an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.