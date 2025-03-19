L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

