L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Invests $847,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
FLOT stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $51.16.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.