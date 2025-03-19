L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Invests $1.94 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,411,000 after buying an additional 6,035,964 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,426,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,384,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,716,000 after purchasing an additional 450,656 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,196,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

