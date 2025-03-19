L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $274.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.