Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 2.34% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,094.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NUBD opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

