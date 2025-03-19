Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 2,187 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.