Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of RTO opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $34.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

