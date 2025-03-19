Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $338.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

