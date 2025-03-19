Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,583,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 123,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 234,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 128,867 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDYG opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

